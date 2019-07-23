Confederate flag costs Delaware historical society $14K

Delaware has cut more than $14,000 in state funding to the Georgetown Historical Society over the Confederate flag and monument at the group's museum.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports legislators unanimously nixed the nonprofit's award on the last day of the legislative session. Democratic Sen. Trey Paradee proposed the group lose the funds. He said in a statement that he doesn't want to support organizations that celebrate the Confederacy and the "traitors who fought for its failed racist ideology."

Paradee told the newspaper the group has the right to show Confederate symbols on their private property, but state funds shouldn't support it. He says grant restoration is possible if the Confederate symbols are removed. Group Vice President Debbie Jones tells WBOC-TV that this won't affect the group's financial standing.