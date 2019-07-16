The Latest: Immigrant advocates sue over new asylum rule

People wait to apply for asylum in the United States along the border, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Dozens of immigrants lined up Tuesday at a major Mexico border crossing, waiting to learn how the Trump administration's plans to end most asylum protections would affect their hopes of taking refuge in the United States. AP Photo

The Latest on the Trump administration's effort to end asylum protections for many migrants (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Immigrant advocates are suing the Trump administration over its move to end asylum protections for most migrants who cross the southern U.S. border.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center and Center for Constitutional Rights sued Tuesday in federal court in Northern California.

The Trump administration proposal would prevent most migrants from seeking protection as refugees if they have passed through another country first.

It targets the tens of thousands of Central American families who cross into the U.S. through Mexico. But it would also affect people from Africa, Asia and South America who also seek refuge at the southern border.

Immigrant advocates say the plan is illegal because it circumvents the process Congress has established for asylum.

1:30 p.m.

Nearly two dozen immigrants have been allowed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum.

The immigrants were allowed in Tuesday, the same day the Trump administration planned to launch a drastic policy change designed to end asylum protections for most migrants who travel through another country to reach the United States.

The plans reverse decades of U.S. policy in the administration's most forceful attempt yet to slash the number of people seeking asylum in America.