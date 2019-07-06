Mayor of West Wendover, Nevada endorses Julian Castro

The mayor of West Wendover, Nevada has endorsed former Obama administration housing secretary Julian Castro for president.

Castro's campaign on Saturday announced the support of Mayor Daniel Corona while the Democratic presidential candidate visited the city on the border with Utah.

Corona said Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, has proven himself as an "even-headed leader" who can bring people together.

Castro is the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic field to visit West Wendover.