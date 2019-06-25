Judge allows Democrats’ lawsuit against Trump to proceed

A federal judge is allowing a lawsuit that accuses President Trump of profiting off the presidency in violation of the Constitution to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Emmett G. Sullivan of the District of Columbia ruled Tuesday against Justice Department lawyers who sought a mid-case appeal to a higher court and a stay on proceedings.

The case brought by nearly 200 congressional Democrats argues that Trump has been accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval. Trump, unlike modern presidents before him, has declined to fully divest from his businesses.

The lawmakers say Trump's unwillingness to ask permission is akin to denying lawmakers the right to do their jobs.

The judge's decision clears the way for the lawmakers to begin subpoenas for information from Trump.