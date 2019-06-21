Funeral scheduled for former Maryland House speaker

Gov. Larry Hogan will give the eulogy at the funeral of former Maryland House Speaker Clayton Mitchell.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday morning in Millington, Maryland.

Mitchell died last week at the age of 83. He was a Democrat who served in the House for 23 years. He was elected speaker by his House colleagues in 1987. He served as speaker until he retired in 1992.

Mitchell was a native of Chestertown, Maryland, on the Eastern Shore. He began his political career as a Kent County commissioner in 1966.