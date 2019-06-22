Correction: Lawyer Gave Inmate Cash story

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

In a story June 21, The Associated Press based on reporting by The Cincinnati Enquirer erroneously reported that Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor ordered a board overseeing attorney discipline to consider a harsher punishment for a lawyer caught giving her imprisoned boyfriend money. It was the entire court that issued the order.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Kentucky lawyer may be suspended for giving inmate $11

A Kentucky lawyer may be suspended for giving her incarcerated boyfriend $11 to use a vending machine

BELLEVUE, Ky. (AP) — A north Kentucky lawyer may be suspended for giving her incarcerated boyfriend $11 to use a vending machine.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Virginia Riggs was convicted of promoting contraband in the 2017 meeting and given a suspended jail sentence. She reported herself to the Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kentucky bar associations.

The Cincinnati Bar Association, the Ohio Supreme Court's board overseeing attorney conduct and Riggs agreed to a six-month suspension, to be served if Riggs engages in further misconduct. But the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the agreement and told the board to consider more severe sanctions.

The board says similar cases have gotten the same proposed punishment. Riggs says the board has recommended the same punishment to the high court for consideration.