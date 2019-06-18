State commission recommends online hunter training course

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended changing current regulations to allow hunters to become certified through a free online course instead of requiring in-person training at a firing range.

News outlets quote the commission as saying the proposed change would make it easier for people already familiar with firearms to get their hunter education certification. The commission says similar courses in other states provide better convenience and customer service.

The commission also proposed license-exempt individuals born on or after January 1, 2002, be required to get hunter education certifications. Other recommendations include a 20-inch minimum size and one-fish daily creel limit on cutthroat trout in the Cumberland River from Wolf Creek Damn to the Tennessee border.

The changes would take effect in March 2020 if approved by legislators.