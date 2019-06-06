Hawaii jury clears police officers in man’s stun gun death

A federal jury in Hawaii has found police did not use excessive force against a man who died after being shot with a stun gun.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the jury ruled against the family of 38-year-old Sheldon Haleck Thursday in the $3 million civil lawsuit.

Authorities say Haleck died in March 2015 after Honolulu officers used pepper spray against him about a dozen times and shot him with a Taser three times within five minutes.

Authorities say Haleck was on methamphetamine while walking through traffic.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police say officers continued to use pepper spray because Haleck did not seem to be affected.

Police say Haleck was not immediately immobilized by the stun gun before he became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

He was declared dead the next morning.