Ohio lieutenant governor to address adoption summit

Ohio's lieutenant governor is set to address an adoption summit hosted by a national nonprofit foundation which helps find adoptive homes for foster children.

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) was scheduled to speak Tuesday at the Wendy's Wonderful Kids Summit hosted by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

The Columbus-based foundation was created by Wendy's restaurant founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted. It provides funding to adoption agencies to hire recruiters who work to find permanent homes for children in North America's foster care systems.

More than 500 recruiters and supervisors are expected at the annual professional learning and recognition event Tuesday.

The foundation says Ohio's recruiters work with the state Department of Jobs and Family Services and have found adoptive homes for 960 children.