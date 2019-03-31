Conference committees rule North Dakota legislative session

Conference committees will rule at the North Dakota state Capitol this week, as legislators will begin reconciling differing versions of bills endorsed in both chambers.
May 2 is the adjournment deadline this session. But lawmakers hope to finish five days earlier to give themselves a cushion if they need to react to state revenue declines or federal policy changes.
The Legislature's goal of banking some days will be a chore, with several contentious measures and unfinished budget bills still to work through.
Major issues still in play include developing rules to comply with a voter-approved constitutional amendment aimed at ethics reform. Lawmakers also are looking for agreement on whether to reimburse millions of dollars of oil tax money to shortchanged funds that benefit water projects and schools.
