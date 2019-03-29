W.Va. mayor, police chief charged with embezzlement

The mayor, former mayor, police chief and former clerk of a West Virginia city have been charged with embezzlement.
Officials on Friday announced the charges against Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen, former Mayor Bob Henry Baber, police Chief Lloyd Allen Cogar and former clerk Abigail McClung.
The charges follow a state auditor's investigation into financial mismanagement and the misuse of more than $3 million in federal funds meant to help rebuild the city after a massive flood in 2016.
The auditor's report says Drennen and others were allowed unfettered discretion to pay themselves, family and friends nearly $500,000 after the flood. He says only about $400,000 of the federal money went toward flood recovery.
It wasn't immediately clear whether those charged had attorneys. A city spokeswoman has declined to comment.
