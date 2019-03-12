Former Trump adviser Flynn asks for further sentencing delay

Lawyers for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn say he doesn't want to be sentenced yet because he has more cooperation to offer.
Flynn is expected to be a witness in a trial later this year in Virginia related to foreign lobbying work. He asked Tuesday for a sentencing date to be pushed off into the future.
Flynn was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying to the FBI but asked for a postponement so he could continue cooperating and earn credit toward a lighter sentence.
Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller's took no position on Flynn's request but said they viewed his cooperation as effectively complete.
