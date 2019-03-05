National Politics

Montana lawmaker responds to being ID'd in investigation

The Associated Press

March 05, 2019

FILE - In this March 20, 2013 file photo, former state Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy makes a comment on the Montana Senate floor in Helena, Mont. Windy Boy, now a Democratic Representative from Box Elder, was identified Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 as the man who sent harassing text messages to another legislator in 2017. Former House Speaker Austin Knudsen said Windy Boy voluntarily resigned as chairman of the State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee last year before he could strip Windy Boy of the position as punishment. Windy Boy declined comment Friday. Independent Record via AP, File Eliza Wiley
HELENA, Mont.

A Montana lawmaker says his constitutional rights have been violated after he was identified as the subject of a harassment complaint by a female legislator.

Democratic Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy of Box Elder said in a statement Tuesday to the Havre Daily News that he hopes such vilification won't happen again and that his legal team is advising him on the matter.

Windy Boy's statement was his first public comment since The Associated Press reported last month that a female lawmaker filed a complaint over text messages he sent her in 2017.

The AP obtained the investigative report that blacked out the names of the parties and recommended that lawmakers take action before the harassment happens again.

Former House Speaker Austin Knudsen and Senate President Scott Sales confirmed that Windy Boy was the subject of the complaint.

