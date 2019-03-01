Man shot, wounded outside suburban Kansas City school

Authorities say a man has been shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with police across the street from an elementary school in suburban Kansas City.
KCTV reports that the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. Friday at a Fairway, Kansas, house that is located directly across the street from Highlands Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District. Video shows a man exiting the home and firing shots before officers shot him.
The school was on lockdown for what the Johnson County Sheriff's Office described as a "firearms complaint" when gunfire erupted. Police weren't returning phone messages about the man's condition.
