Sheriff names 1 more victim of deadly California wildfire

FILE - This Aug. 1, 2018, file photo provided by Arthur Lee shows his mother, Dorothy Lee Herrera, on her 93rd birthday in Chico, Calif. Authorities in Northern California have named Lee-Herrera as another victim of a 2018 wildfire in the town that killed 85. The Butte County sheriff's office say Lee-Herrera of Paradise died in the Camp Fire. Authorities officially identified Herrera Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, but her family had previously said she died in her home along with her husband. (Arthur Lee via AP,File)