House reconsiders privacy legislation aimed at drones

North Dakota's House has reconsidered a measure that would impose penalties for using drones to invade someone's privacy.
Representatives approved the bill on Tuesday but killed it on Wednesday.
Opponents of the bill say any limitations on drones may hurt the state's burgeoning unmanned aircraft industry.
The bill aimed to make it illegal to use an "unmanned aerial vehicle system" to spy on or record someone in a private place, including through a window.
The penalty would have been a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,500.
