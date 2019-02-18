Planned Nevada bill seeks to update abortion consent laws

A Nevada lawmaker says she plans to bring forward legislation that would makes changes to the state's informed consent laws for abortion.
Nevada Sen. Yvanna Cancela made the comments Monday at an event with members of the abortion rights group NARAL.
The legislation has not been introduced as a bill, but is expected to be named the Trust Nevada Women Act. Cancela says the bill will update antiquated laws related to abortion and called the state's informed consent laws "outdated." Nevada state law requires physicians to explain the emotion and physical impacts of having an abortion.
Cancela says the bill is expected to remove a parental-notification law, which has been blocked by the courts, and would get rid of criminal penalties tied to abortions.
