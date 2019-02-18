Sen. Blumenthal pushes for a bill to prevent animal cruelty

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is pushing for a bill to prevent animal cruelty.
The Connecticut Democrat visited the West Hartford Animal Control facility Monday to talk about the Prevent Animal Torture and Cruelty, or PACT, Act.
Blumenthal says he and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania, want to outlaw a form of animal abuse known as "crushing," where people maim and torture animals.
He says Congress took steps to ban the sale of videos depicting this abuse, but didn't make the underlying act a federal crime.
Blumenthal says the PACT Act passed the Senate in 2017 but stalled in the House.
If it becomes law, people found guilty of torturing animals would face felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.
Representatives from the Humane Society joined Blumenthal in West Hartford.
