Veteran Louisiana sheriff isn’t seeking re-election

A Louisiana sheriff serving his sixth term says this is his last go-round in the post.
Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton says he will not run for re-election, opting to retire so he can spend time with his family. When he leaves office mid-way through 2020, he will have served in law enforcement for 50 years.
Hilton was elected sheriff for the first time in 1992. He served four terms and retired in 2008 but ran again in 2012 and 2015.
News outlets report Hilton said he likely would endorse a candidate in the upcoming race to replace him, but says that won't happen until later.
Qualifying for the sheriff's race will be held Aug. 6-8. The election will be held on Oct. 12 — Hilton's birthday.
