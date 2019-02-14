The Latest: Police say person fled school after firing shot

The Latest on a shot fired at a New Mexico high school (all times local):
10 a.m.
Police say a person who opened fire inside a high school in an Albuquerque suburb fled after shooting the handgun.
Rio Rancho police say no one was injured in the shooting before school started Thursday morning at V. Sue Cleveland High School.
At a news conference, Chief Stewart Steele told reporters that the person suspected of firing the shot has been taken into custody and is being questioned by authorities.
The person has not been identified.
Steele said he did not yet know what may have motivated the person to open fire. The shooting happened around 7 a.m.
School officials say V. Sue Cleveland High School has more than 2,500 students.
8:30 a.m.
Officials in New Mexico say all students are safe following the evacuation of a high school in an Albuquerque suburb in response to a shot being fired at the school.
Rio Rancho police said nobody was injured in the incident Thursday morning at V. Sue Cleveland High School and that one person was in custody.
Rio Rancho Public Schools said in Twitter that all students are safe and all other schools in the district are secure.
Students are being taken from the high school to Santa Ana Star Center, a multipurpose arena about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.
8:20 a.m.
Worried parents raced to a high school in a suburb of Albuquerque, New Mexico, after getting calls from students about a gunshot being fired at the school.
Rio Rancho police said nobody was injured in the incident Thursday morning at V. Sue Cleveland High School and that one person was in custody.
Parent Kristy Berberich said outside the school that she was "worried sick" but knew her 16-year-old son was safe after he called her immediately after students hear a gunshot.
Another parent, Edward Smith, frantically walked around outside the school while talking with other parents but expressed relief when police at the scene said no one was injured.
The school was evacuated with students being taken to an arena about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.
8 a.m.
Police in New Mexico say a gunshot was fired at a high school in an Albuquerque suburb but that nobody was injured and that one person is in custody.
Rio Rancho police said on Twitter that V. Sue Cleveland High School was evacuated Thursday morning because of the incident.
Police and school officials advised parents to stay away from the school and to await word on a plan to pick up students.
No additional information was immediately available.
