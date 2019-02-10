Jail sought for woman who encouraged her boyfriend’s suicide

FILE - In a Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Michelle Carter awaits her sentencing in a courtroom in Taunton, Mass., for involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. Prosecutors are asking a judge to order Michelle Carter to begin serving her 15-month jail sentence for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself. Michelle Carter will appear in court Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 for a hearing to consider prosecutors’ request. The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File Matt West