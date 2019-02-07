Carson named chairman of House counterterrorism panel

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andre Carson of Indianapolis has been named the chairman of the subcommittee on counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and counterproliferation on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
The subcommittee oversees the intelligence community's ability to provide timely information on terrorists, proliferators of weapons of mass destruction, and hard targets.
Carson served as the ranking member of the subcommittee on emerging threats in the 115th Congress. He has served on the House Intelligence Committee since 2015. The subcommittee chairmanship is Carson's first since being elected to Congress in 2008.
Before being elected, Carson served in a Department of Homeland Security Fusion Center, which provides intelligence sharing and training across levels of government.
