Police: Cold likely contributed to death of college student

The Burlington Police Department says sub-zero temperatures and inadequate clothing likely contributed to the death of a 19-year-old University of Vermont student found lying in a parking lot.
Police say the Caucasian male, whose name has not been released, was found just before 11 a.m. Saturday behind a Burlington business.
Emergency crews attempted to revive the student, but they were unsuccessful.
Police say it appears the student was walking through a parking lot during the early morning hours Saturday when he stopped by a fence.
The temperature at the time was between minus 1 and minus 4.
Police are continuing to investigate the male's condition and his whereabouts prior to his death, but there are no indications of foul play.
