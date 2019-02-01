APNewsBreak: Montana policy spurred by harassment claim

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena, right, speaks with Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen, R-Culbertson, on the House floor in Helena, Mont. Eck, a former legislator, said Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 that a reported allegation of sexual harassment made last year loaned credibility to the effort to update the legislature's harassment, discrimination and retaliation policy and create a confidential reporting an investigation process. Bobby Caina Calvan, File AP Photo