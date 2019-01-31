Survivors question brevity of FBI report on Vegas massacre

File - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, the FBI and Justice Department findings report on Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 in a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a short report concluded the investigation shown here in Phoenix. President Donald Trump is "disappointed" the FBI couldn't figure out what specifically motivated Paddock to carry out the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. Trump's comments to The Daily Caller on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, came a day after the FBI released its final report on the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo