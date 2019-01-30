Ohio Democrat Brown begins tour ahead of 2020 decision

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, meets with supporters after speaking at a rally in Brunswick, Ohio before kicking off his multi-state tour of states that cast pivotal early votes in the 2020 presidential primary, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Brown began his "Dignity of Work" tour Wednesday in Brunswick, Ohio. The circuit is a key step before he decides whether to launch a campaign for the White House. Tony Dejak AP Photo