Oklahoma DA determines officer justified in shooting biker

An Oklahoma district attorney has determined a police officer was justified when he shot a motorcyclist who authorities say had pointed a handgun at the officer.
The Norman Transcript reports Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn in a Jan. 17 letter said the actions of Noble police Sgt. Joshua Lesher were appropriate under the law.
Lesher stopped 38-year-old Layland Ted Lewis Jr. on Dec. 18 because his passenger appeared to be underage and not wearing protective gear.
Lesher told investigators that Lewis gave him a false identity and as Lesher was about to place him in handcuffs Lewis pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at the sergeant.
Lesher pulled his own gun and shot Lewis three times. He was later released from a hospital. Lesher was not hurt.
