The Latest: Alabama inauguration festivities begin for Ivey

The Latest on inauguration festivities in Montgomery. (all times local):
9:10 a.m.
Inauguration festivities are under way in Montgomery for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other statewide officials.
Ivey attended a prayer service Monday morning at First Baptist Church in downtown Montgomery.
She and other statewide officials, including Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Attorney General Steve Marshall, will take the oath of office on the Alabama Capitol steps.
The swearing-in ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
A parade will follow the inauguration ceremony in downtown Montgomery.
12 a.m.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will take the oath of office as she begins her first full term as governor.
The 74-year-old Ivey is the state's second female governor and the first Republican woman elected to the position will be sworn in on Monday.
Ivey was lieutenant governor 21 months ago when she automatically became governor when Gov. Robert Bentley suddenly resigned in the midst of an impeachment investigation partly centered on his relationship with an aide.
She won a term in her own right after defeating Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in the November election.
Ivey has been in discussions with legislative leaders about a possible gasoline tax increase to fund road and bridge construction, among other possible initiatives.
