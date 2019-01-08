Kansas state treasurer running for US Senate seat in 2020

FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Jake LaTurner, left, R-Pittsburg, speaks to reporters after his appointment as state treasurer by Gov. Sam Brownback, right, during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. LaTurner announced Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2020. He declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination, less than a week after four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts announced that he will not run for re-election. John Hanna, File AP Photo