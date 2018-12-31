Underwood closes unexpected tenure as NY attorney general

FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, provided by the New York Attorney General's Office, then Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, right, takes the oath of office to became the state's acting attorney general at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., after Eric Schneiderman resigned. From left, is New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, and Underwood's husband, Martin Halpern. As Underwood's unexpected, seven-month term as New York's first female attorney general comes to an end, she has become a formidable force in the anti-Donald Trump resistance. (New York Attorney General's Office via AP, File) AP