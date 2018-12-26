Delaware targeted by another abandoned property lawsuit

Delaware has been targeted with yet another lawsuit over the state's aggressive collection of abandoned property. The suit comes despite a law enacted last year to ward off such litigation.
Delaware is the legal home for more than 1 million business entities, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 500. That means it is able to lay claim to the abandoned property of those businesses, such as uncashed checks and unclaimed stocks and bonds.
Abandoned property has grown to the third-largest revenue source for state government, amounting to about half a billion dollars annually.
It has been the subject of several lawsuits, including one filed this month by an Illinois-based chemical supplier.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Officials revised Delaware's abandoned-property laws last year after a federal judge excoriated them for their aggressive collection procedures.
Comments