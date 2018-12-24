AP PHOTOS: Bison roundup conjures bygone days of US West

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah. This year, about 700 bison were pushed into corrals during the 32nd year of a roundup that conjures memories of a bygone era of the American West. The animals are rounded up each fall so they can receive health checkups and vaccinations and be affixed with a small external computer chip that stores health information. They are then released back on the island or sold at a public auction to keep the herd at a manageable level of about 500. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo