Scottsbluff airport sees growing demand for more flights

In this Jan. 30, 2018 photo, the first flight into Scottsbluff by SkyWest, operating as United Express landed at about 3:26 p.m., at Western Nebraska Regional airport, in Scotts Bluff County, Neb., a few minutes ahead of schedule. It was the first flight into the airport after the previous airline, PenAir, left when it filed for bankruptcy. The Star-Herald via AP Irene North