Waterville to recount ballots on local plastic bag ban

A Maine city will move ahead in a recount of ballots cast in a referendum to ban plastic shopping bags.
The Morning Sentinel reports Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, a Republican, led the way in gathering more than 100 signatures to trigger the recount in the successful referendum. Waterville residents voted 3,052-2,906 last week to approve a new city ordinance that would prohibit retail and commercial stores of 10,000 square feet or more from distributing plastic shopping bags.
Isgro did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.
The Sustain Mid-Maine Coalition group, which led the movement for the referendum, says they are confident the vote will remain in their favor, and says Isgro has been set against the ban since it was first put on the ballot.
