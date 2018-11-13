Police shooting after suspect chase from Phoenix to Glendale

Authorities say there has been an officer-involved shooting after a police car chase from Phoenix to Glendale.
The chase began near State Route 51 and Bethany Home Road in central Phoenix around 3 p.m. Tuesday and ended in front of a Glendale apartment complex.
Phoenix police say the shooting occurred in the area of 64th Drive and Bethany Home.
Helicopter footage showed law enforcement officials taping off a crime scene outside the Casa Capricorn Apartments.
There's no immediate word on the condition of the suspect, but police say no officers were hurt in the shooting.
