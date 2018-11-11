Whitaker may have violated group’s tax-exempt status

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee speaks to protesters before they marched from Cal Anderson Park to the Federal Building downtown in Seattle, to demonstrate their support of special counsel Robert Mueller and against President Donald Trump’s appointment this week of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Protesters nationwide have called for the protection of special counsel Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign. seattlepi.com via AP Genna Martin