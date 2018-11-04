GOP defends high offices in border state of New Mexico

New Mexico Republicans are trying to defend their hold on the governor's office and a key congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border in Tuesday's election, as Democrats stoke discontent with President Donald Trump.
Early voting concluded Saturday with statewide participation exceeding all previous midterm elections.
Republican Steve Pearce is one of the two members of Congress running for governor. He has taken aim at concerns about crime.
Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham has highlighted her experience as the former state health secretary, rallying supporters with calls for expanding medical coverage through a Medicaid buy-in plan.
New Mexico's next governor will inherit discontent about a lagging state economy and a troubled public education system.
In a southern congressional district, Democrat Xochitl Torres Small is competing against Republican state Rep. Yvette Herrell.
