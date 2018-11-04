Ivey touts experience, Maddox the need for change

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and challenger Walt Maddox agree the gubernatorial election is about choice.
Ivey says Tuesday's election is about keeping Alabama on the right track.
Maddox frames it as a decision to break with the choices that have kept Alabama stagnant in the past. The Tuscaloosa mayor is running on a campaign of establishing a state lottery and expanding Medicaid. He says state leaders have failed to address longstanding problems that keep Alabama ranked near the bottom "in everything that matters."
Ivey became governor last year when then-Governor Robert Bentley resigned in the midst of an impeachment investigation.
The Republican incumbent said she "steadied the ship" of a scandal-battered state, and has emphasized the state's record low unemployment rate and recovering economy.
