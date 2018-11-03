Path to power: House races to watch on election night

In this Oct. 29, 2018 photo, Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District candidates Amy McGrath, left, Andy Barr, center, pose for photos before the start of a debate in Lexington, Ky. Barr, the Republican incumbent, faces a tough challenge from McGrath, a Democrat. The Lexington-area battle pits third-term Republican Rep. Andy Barr against Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot. Trump won the 6th District by more than 15 percentage points in 2016. But with the help of carefully-shaped campaign ads that went viral, McGrath holds the edge on campaign fundraising. Adam Beam AP Photo