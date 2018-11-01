Bevin takes behind-the-scenes role in 2018 campaign

Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, left, shakes hands with Republican state Rep. Phillip Pratt following an event to announce a new road project in Scott County on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Georgetown, Ky. Pratt is running for re-election against a public school teacher, but he has not asked Bevin to help him. Bevin’s approval ratings have been lower this year following critical comments he made about teachers who oppose his pension reforms. Adam Beam AP Photo