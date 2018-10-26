President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles’ Coliseum, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles’ Coliseum, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles’ Coliseum, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. Evan Vucci AP Photo

National Politics

Trump accuses media of trying ‘to score political points’

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

October 26, 2018 09:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

President Donald Trump is accusing reporters of trying "to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points" against him hours after police apprehended a staunch supporter of his in connection with the mail-bomb scare targeting Democrats and CNN.

Trump was campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday to support two GOP candidates facing close races in the state, part of a rally blitz to help vulnerable Republicans ahead of the Nov. 6 elections.

Trump, who held back some of his usual name-calling at a rally in Wisconsin earlier this week, was back to his usual attack lines Friday evening even as he called for an end to the "politics of personal destruction."

  Comments  