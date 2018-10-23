Trump praises Ted Cruz at Houston rally

President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour at Houston's Toyota Center on October 22. He touted Cruz's support for tax cuts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, before name dropping more than a dozen Texas Republicans on the ballot.
