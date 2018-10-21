Democrats hope to cut GOP majorities in legislative contests

Dozens of new faces will be joining the Pennsylvania Legislature next year, thanks mostly to a slew of retirements.
A surge in challengers and the national political mood have Democrats hopeful they can pick up seats and chip away at the large majorities Republicans have long enjoyed in both chambers.
But the Republican majorities are so large even the bluest of waves will likely fall short of flipping control.
Legislative races can be difficult to handicap, since they often come down to a few thousand or even a couple hundred votes. But incumbents have an astronomical winning percentage.
In the Pennsylvania Legislature, the majority party has a dominant role in determining what happens.
