2 sheriff’s deputies wounded by gunfire in Joliet

Two men are being held in lieu of $20 million bond each after being charged in the wounding of two Will County sheriff's deputies executing a warrant in a suburban Chicago drug investigation.
Deputy Chief Dan Jungles says the two officers were treated at a hospital and released following the Tuesday night shooting in Joliet. Jungles says a bullet hit one officer's protective vest in his back, while a bullet grazed the other deputy's forearm.
Jungles says the deputies were with a team of officers serving a narcotics search warrant and were trying to break down a door when gunfire came from inside. Two men were arrested when they tried to flee the home.
Authorities say 42-year-old Kevin B. Waddell is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery among other charges. Sixty-two-year-old Steven Johnson is charged with armed violence and possession or use of a firearm by a felo.
Comments