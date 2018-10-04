Two key GOP senators in Kavanaugh vote seem to be satisfied with FBI investigation

After senators were allowed an hour to read the findings of the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, two senators seen as swing votes in the confirmation process appeared to view it as sufficient.
As reported by CNN’s Manu Raju, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that “it appears to be a very thorough investigation” while Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said that “we’ve seen no additional corroborating information” about the alleged assaults.
The news was confirmed on Twitter by Laura Litvan, a Bloomberg reporter covering the U.S. Senate.
With a 51-49 Republican majority in the Senate, all it would take to sink Kavanaugh’s nomination is two members of the majority party voting against him — assuming that all Democrats vote against the judge as well.
Vox had earlier listed Collins, Flake and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin as the three senators most likely to decide the fate of Kavanaugh and whether he will serve on the highest court of the land.
