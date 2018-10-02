New Mexico lawmaker faces sentencing for drunken driving

State. Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, with her attorney Paul Kennedy, speaks to reporters on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, after her trial in a DWI case at a courthouse in Albuquerque, N.M. A judge on Tuesday found Youngblood guilty of aggravated drunken driving, citing her performance and seemingly flippant demeanor during a field sobriety test last spring. Mary Hudetz AP Photo