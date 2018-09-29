Montana Senate candidates clash over Kavanaugh nomination

U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is an "honorable man" and blames Democrats, including Montana Sen. Jon Tester, for slowing the judge's confirmation over sexual assault allegations.
Tester defended his decision to oppose Kavanaugh during a U.S. Senate debate Saturday in Missoula but without direct mention of the sex assault allegations from the 1980s that are dividing the nation.
Instead, Tester says he's concerned about Kavanaugh's support of government surveillance and dark money in politics.
When Rosendale criticized Tester for failing to meet with Kavanaugh, Tester responded he couldn't find a date that worked for the White House.
In taking the offensive on Kavanaugh, Rosendale is following the playbook of President Donald Trump, who urged Republicans Saturday to stand behind his nominee.
