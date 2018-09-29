In this Sept. 21, 2018, photo, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, speaks at a campaign rally in Helena, Mont. Gianforte is facing Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams and Libertarian candidate Elinor Swanswon in a debate Saturday night, Sept. 29.
National Politics

Gianforte, Williams meet in debate for US House in Montana

The Associated Press

September 29, 2018 06:07 PM

HELENA, Mont.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte says he's the most accessible congressman in Montana's history, and that the state needs a congressman with his access to President Donald Trump.

But the Montana Republican once more found himself answering questions about his attack of a reporter last year during Saturday's U.S. House debate in Helena.

Gianforte is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams and Libertarian Elinor Swanson.

Gianforte responded to Williams' criticism that he's not accessible to his constituents by saying he's probably been more accessible than anybody who's ever filled the seat.

Williams also accused Gianforte of lying about his attack against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before Gianforte won last year's special congressional election.

Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, says he regrets what happened and has been working hard since then.

