SC gov nominee video features kids singing 46-county song

FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Democrat James Smith participates in a debate for the governor’s race at Clemson University in Clemson S.C. With 46 days to go in the general election campaign, South Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee is out with a unique video the campaign says shows a commitment to representing people in the state’s 46 counties. The video released Friday, Sept. 21, features school children singing the names of all the state’s counties.

The Post And Courier via AP, File

Grace Beahm Alford