First black female White House reporter gets Newseum statue

In this image provided by Emory University, Alice Allison Dunnigan, right, interviews screenwriters Arthur Arthur, left, and Virginia Kellogg. Dunnigan triumphed over sexism and racism to become the first black woman accredited to cover the White House and in recognition of her achievements, the Newseum unveiled a statue in her honor on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Emory University Rare Book Library via AP) AP